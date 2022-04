Nelson E. "Smitty" Smith

Nelson E. "Smitty" Smith, 68, of Naomi (Fayette City) went to be with the Lord, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, August 21, 2013, in Mon Valley Hospital. A son of the late Wylie Eugene and Mildred Urch Smith, he was born November 28, 1944, in North Charleroi. Smitty was... Read More

Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon