William LOCKHART Jr.

LOCKHART, Jr., William William Lockhart, Jr., passed away on May 15, 2016, at the age of 57, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born to the parents of William and Marion Sales-Lockhart, on June 17, 1958. William Lockhart was the youngest of five children. His siblings are Louise... Read More

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.