Daniel J. Hofacker

Daniel J. Hofacker Mackville - Daniel J. Hofacker, age 50, of Mackville, passed away into the arms of the Lord on November 30, 2019 at his home with family by his side after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. He was deeply loved as a husband, father, brother, uncle and... Read More

Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom