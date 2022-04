Carol Wyngarden

Wyngarden, Carol Carol D. Wyngarden, age 80 of Grand Haven, went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She was born on February 20, 1940 in Reeman, MI to Dennis and Christine (Brink) Tanis. Carol attended Fremont Christian School and graduated... Read More

