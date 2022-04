Donna Kelledy Accardo

Donna Kelledy Accardo, resident of Kemah, TX, died on Saturday, January 16, 2016 at the age of 59. She was born on March 9, 1956 in Suffern, New York, and was raised by her loving parents, Robert and Joan Kelledy. Donna was a graduate of Friendswood High School. She never met... Read More

Jeter Memorial Funeral Home