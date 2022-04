Gladys L. Balk

FULTON, Ill. — Gladys L. Balk, 80, of Harbor Crest Nursing Home in Fulton, IL, died Friday, October 9, 2009, at the nursing home.Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2009, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. The Rev. Edie Lenz, pastor of First... Read More