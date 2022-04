Robert Voyles

Robert Voyles High Springs - Robert Grinnell Voyles, 67, of High Springs, FL passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family members and in the care of Haven Hospice on May 5, 2021. Mr. Voyles was born in Gainesville, FL to James and Anne Voyles on February 27, 1954. He... Read More

Milam Funeral and Cremation Services