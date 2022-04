Barbara Harding White

Barbara Harding White passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was 87 years old. She was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland on November 9, 1933 and was the daughter of Marie Briggs Harding and Brawner Zachariah Harding. She is predeceased by her parents and her oldest sister...

