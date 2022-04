Paul Dingess

GALLIPOLIS — Paul Nicholas "Nick" Dingess, 64, of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence. Born January 13, 1957 he was the son of the late Lean Wheatley and Paul "Gam" Dingess who survives in Gallipolis. He retired after 30 plus years of services as an... Read More

Cremeens King Funeral Chapel