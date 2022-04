George Kirby Collinson

VICTORIA – George Kirby Collinson, 88, of rural Victoria, died at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Victoria Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the Victoria American Legion. In lieu of... Read More

