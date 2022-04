Robert S. Ripski

WILKES-BARRE — Robert S. Ripski, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. He was born in Kingston, the son of the late Stanley and Mary Rogas Ripski. Bob was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School in Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1952. Following high school... Read More

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home