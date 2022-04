Hugo F. Seidl

GODDARD-Seidl, Hugo Francis 79, farmer, cattleman, retired custodian and carpenter, passed away on May 19, 2018 in Wichita, Ks. He was born Dec. 29, 1938 in Wichita to the late Julius and Elizabeth (Lorg) Seidl. He was a 1957 graduate of Garden Plain High School and served in the... Read More