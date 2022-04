Walter Taormina

Walter Taormina Wallington - Walter Taormina was born on August 25, 1932 in Garfield to Joseph and Maria Taormina. He is survived by his amazing wife of 63 years, Alice Potosnak of Passaic. He leaves behind sons Walter James, Thomas and wife Joyce, Christopher and wife Tracy, and... Read More

Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington