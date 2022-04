Jacob Allen Clifford

Jacob Allen Clifford, age 36, of Garrett passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his Garrett home. He was born on December 15, 1983 in Columbia City to John Allen and Carla Elaine (Hawn) Clifford. He graduated from Columbia City High School in 2002. He then... Read More

Feller & Clark Funeral Homes - Auburn