Ronald H. Reita

Ronald H. Reita, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Aldo H. Reita and Elsie (Meier) Reita. Mr. Reita was a 1960 graduate of Gateway High School. In 1965, he... Read More

Galone-Caruso Funeral Home