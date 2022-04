Irene E. Czajkowski

Irene Elizabeth Halasz Czajkowski, 96, of Connellsville, passed away in the comfort of her home on Dec. 11, 2021. She left the world as she lived her life, with dignity and without fanfare. A daughter of Joseph and Mary Halasz, she was born May 11, 1925, in Monarch, Pa. She was... Read More

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc