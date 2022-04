Terry L. Vujakovich

Terry L. Vujakovich Dubuque, IA - Retired Illinois State Trooper, Terry L. Vujakovich, 75, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Kewanee, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 peacefully at his home with family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7 at Rux Funeral... Read More

Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee