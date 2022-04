Albert D. Amstutz

ALBERT D. AMSTUTZ, 85, of Berne, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2005, at Swiss Village, Berne. Born Sept. 5, 1920, in Adams County, he was the son of David and Emma (Steiner) Amstutz. He was a dairy farmer for over 50 years. He was a member of First Missionary Church and was on the church... Read More