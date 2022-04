Neil Lunt Campbell II

Neil Lunt Campbell II of Palm Beach Shores, FL and Hockessin, DE passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 78. He was the oldest child born to Roberta (Byus) and John S. Campbell of Salem, NJ. He graduated from George School, West Nottingham Academy, Bradley University and later the... Read More

Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematory