Chester J. Boilek Jr.

Chester J. Boilek, Jr. Dec. 24, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2021 ORLANDO, FL - Chester J. Boilek, Jr., 77, of Orlando, FL, passed away on February 15, 2021 after another battle with cancer. Chet was known to his family as Sonny. He was born on December 24, 1943 to Chester and Ann Boilek... Read More