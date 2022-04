Oscar Phillips

Oscar Edward Phillips January 12, 1927 - January 24, 2014 Our dear Papa Oscar died on January 24, 2014, being reunited in heaven with his wife, Shirley and his son, Eddie. He was 87 years old. Oscar was born in Halstead, Kansas but later moved to Oregon, where he graduated from Gervais... Read More

