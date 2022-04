Geraldine Ann Settle (Waybright)

Geraldine Ann (Waybright) Settle passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022 with family at her side. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. George W. Settle of Annapolis, MD, with whom she was married for 68 wonderful years. Geraldine was born on her family's farm near Gettysburg... Read More

Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.