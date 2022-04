Caitlin Angel Clark

Caitlin Angel Clark LEXINGTON - On August 8th, 2015, at 2:30 a.m., God took our Angel to be with Him in Heaven. Caitlin Angel Clark was born December 15, 1995. She was a lifelong resident of the Gilbert/Lexington area. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 2014 where she was a... Read More

