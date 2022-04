Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie

The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1944, in Winsted, Conn., a son of the late Roger Comstock McKie and Barbara Mae (Colt) McKie. As a youth, he earned the honor of Eagle Scout as a member of the... Read More

Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,