Alice "Bunny" Froelicher

Alice "Bunny" M. Froelicher passed away April 13, 2014 at the age of 93. Bunny was born in New Jersey and was the daughter of Tucker and Ruth Fowle of Bermuda. At the age of 2 ½ Bunny moved with her parents to Hong Kong where her father's work sent him. At the age of 14 she returned... Read More