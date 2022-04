Robert W. Andrew

GIRARD- Robert W. Andrew, 91, of Girard, died at 7:15 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence in Girard. Robert was born July 6, 1929 in McCune, Kansas, the son of Donald V. and Julia Florence (Doyle) Andrew. Robert attended Fredonia Schools before moving to the Girard area... Read More

Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home