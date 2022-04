Faye Danette Thornhill Parker

"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband (and children) doth safely trust her." Proverbs 31:10-11. Danette passed into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday 21, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge due to cancer. She was... Read More

Rabenhorst Funeral Home & Crematory East