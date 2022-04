PHYLLIS GENSINGER

Phyllis F. Gensinger 'Teaching was her dream job' Phyllis F. Gensinger was a resident of Clifton, N.J., for many years before moving to Point Pleasant, N.J., in 2003. She and her husband, Stephen also enjoyed winters in North Palm Beach, Fla. Phyllis passed away Nov. 21, 2017. Phyllis... Read More

