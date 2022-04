ROBERT D. MAC GREGOR

Robert D. Mac Gregor, 51, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Florida. He was born Sept. 23, 1958, in Denver, Colo. He spent his early childhood growing up in New England. Then his parents moved to Illinois, where he spent the rest of his school years and graduated from Glenbard South... Read More

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore