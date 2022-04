FRANCES JEAN WEINERT

Frances Jean Weinert passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 at Arbor Terrace, a memory care community in Naperville, Illinois, at the age of 96. She was born on September 11, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois, the cherished first child of Russell and Bertha (Lange) Acton. Frances was baptized... Read More

Brust Funeral Home