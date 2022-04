Angela Eshler-Lovejoy

Angela Eshler-Lovejoy 42, of Canton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Canton on June 9, 1977 and was a 1994 graduate of GlenOak High School. She enjoyed being outdoors and going camping. She loved her family deeply and Sunday dinners were very important to her... Read More

