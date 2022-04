Phyllis Jane Stout

Phyllis Jane Stout 1946 - 2018 Phoenix, AZ—Phyllis Jane Stout, 72, most recently of Seattle, died unexpectedly in her sleep on November 12, 2018. She was the second of four daughters, born July 13, 1946, to John Sprague Stout and Nancy Jane Halstead Stout, of Maplehurst Farm in Chatham... Read More