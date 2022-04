Dorothy S. Buch

Dorothy S. Buch, age 102, entered into rest at Linnwood Estates on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. She was born Aug. 12, 1915, in Mills County to Christoph and Hattie (Schultz) Green. At the age of six months after the death of her mother, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Sarah and...

Peterson Mortuary