Margaret C. "Marge" Christy

Margaret "Marge" C. Christy Brooklawn - On May 25, 2019 (nee McQuaid) of Brooklawn, NJ, age 85. She was the beloved mother of Paula Levandowski (Richard), the late Peggy Christy and loving grandmother of Christy Levandowski. She was the dear sister of Theresa Graham (George) and the... Read More

