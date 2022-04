Charles F. Gately Jr.

Charles F. Gately Jr., 62, of East Wareham, died Friday, July 8, 2011, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was known by all whom loved him as "Chuck." He was the husband of Patricia A. (Bresnahan) Gately. He was born in Milton, Dec. 16, 1948, the son of the late Charles F. Gately and... Read More