Michael W. Determan, Jr.

Michael W. Determan, Jr., 38, of Roswell, NM, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2012, in Roswell. Michael was born in Roswell, NM, on October 2, 1974, to Victoria A. Spurrier and Michael W. Determan, Sr. both of Roswell. Michael was an active, bright child involved in soccer, football... Read More