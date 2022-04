Gloria J. Triplett

Gloria J. Triplett, 76, of Celina and formerly of St. Marys, passed peacefully on to the next life on Nov. 15, 2018, in Columbus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 2, 1942, in Lima,to Clay and Dorothy (Hanger) Perry.Gloria was a 1960 graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen... Read More

Miller Funeral Home - St. Marys