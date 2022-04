Aldon M. Idol

IDOL Mr. Aldon M. Idol, 69, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2008. He was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Forsyth County to the late Boyd M. and Mamie Dillon Idol. Mr. Idol was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960... Read More