Tyler A. Biondo, 18, of State Street in Shillington, passed away November 26, 2013. Born in Reading, he was the son of Todd E. Biondo of Reinholds and Tina L. Boyer of State Street in Shillington, and her companion, Vincent Orth. Tyler was a senior at Governor Mifflin High School... Read More

