Melissa LeeAnn Cooley Quaresma

Melissa LeeAnn Cooley Quaresma May 2, 1987 - April 9, 2014 Melissa was born to Walt and Leslie Cooley and big sister Sarah in Modesto on May 2, 1987. Melissa was a very inquisitive little girl from the start; she loved exploring her backyard looking for sticks, rocks, bugs... Read More