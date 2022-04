W. Neal Skiver

W. Neal Skiver Lansing - Age 81 passed away May 15, 2021 in Lansing. He was born December 21, 1939 in Lansing to the late Floyd and Julia (Kerr) Skiver. Neal was a 1958 graduate of East Lansing High School, and later went on to graduate from MSU with a master's degree in Industrial... Read More

Estes-Leadley Funeral Home