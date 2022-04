Sara Myles

Sara Myles was born to Virgil (Sam) and Patricia Courtney on October 26, 1950. She died at Henry County Hospital on September 25, 2020. She married James Cook in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 1977. She married Jerry Myles in 1980 and he preceded her in death in 1987. She is... Read More

Wright- Hanneman Funeral Home - Liberty Center - Liberty Center