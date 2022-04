Anita Marie Martina

Martina, Anita Marie 1950 - 2020 Anita Marie Martina, age 70, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Riverside Hospital. Anita was born on April 20, 1950 to Michael and Juanita (Palma) Martina. She was raised in the Grandview Heights area and graduated from Grandview Heights High... Read More

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME