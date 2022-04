CAROL S. LYNCH

CAROL S. LYNCH Carol Sue (Ashcraft) Lynch, 78, of Lee's Summit, passed away May 10, 2018, at home with her husband Leonard at her side. Carol was born April 23, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of James Gilbert and Pauline (Meyer) Ashcraft. Along with her parents, Carol was... Read More

Park Lawn Funeral Home - Kansas City