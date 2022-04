Jimmie Dale McCandless

Jim McCandless, age 72, passed away on June 11, 2018 in Grapevine, Texas. He had been a Grapevine resident all his life and many people in the town know him and his wife Mary as the middle-school sweethearts who never spent a day apart. Grapevine was the setting of their love story--where... Read More

Rolling Oaks Funeral Home