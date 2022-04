Lois Olah Cook

Lois Olah Cook, 68, of Chesapeake, passed away on February 11, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Hospital due to complications from metastasized breast cancer. Born in Norfolk, Va. She was the daughter of the late Mike and Myrtle C. Olah. She was also predeceased by her sister M. Jackie... Read More

