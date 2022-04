Alivia Rae Juliana

On Tuesday May 14, 2019 Heaven gained an Angel named Alivia "Liv" Rae Juliana. Liv was born in Phoenixville, Pa on April 22, 2000 and is the daughter of Ralph and Marie Juliana. Raised in Malvern PA, she was 2018 graduate of Great Valley High School and she attended St. Frances... Read More

