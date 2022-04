Katharine M. Hennessy

Katharine "Katie" Marie Hennessy, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Unity Township, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Katie was an energetic, caring, loving person and always had a smile for everyone. She could... Read More

