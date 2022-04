Casimir A. Lasecki

Casimir A. Lasecki, 81, of Drums died peacefully Saturday evening at his home. Born in Nanticoke on Nov. 4, 1940, he was the son of the late Kazmier and Eleanor (Skurka) Lasecki. He attended Nanticoke High School and graduated with a master's plus from King's College, Wilkes-Barre... Read More

Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home - Butler Chapel