David G. Evjue

David Glenn Evjue of Townsend, WI went home to be with the Lord and the love of his life Nancy Alice Evjue on October 28, 2021. Dave, also known as Poppi, was 85 years old when he left this earth. He often repeated wisdom shared by his grandmother, who told him that it was 'good to...

Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - De Pere